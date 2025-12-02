:be Aktie
Intel Poised for a Major Comeback: Apple Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
While nothing is official or guaranteed, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) may be on track to win Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as a major foundry customer. In a recent post on X, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that visibility around Intel becoming an advanced node supplier had "improved significantly."According to Kuo, Apple's experience with an early process design kit (PDK) for Intel's 18A-P process, an enhanced version of its Intel 18A process, has met expectations. Apple is now waiting for version 1.0, which is expected from Intel in the first quarter of 2026. The PDK enables potential customers to design, simulate, and verify chip designs for a specific manufacturing process.Kuo says that Apple plans to use the Intel 18A-P process for its lowest-end M-series processors, which currently power the MacBook Air and iPad Pro, with shipments expected to begin around the second quarter of 2027. Kuo expects initial annual volumes between 15 million and 20 million chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
