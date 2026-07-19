Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
19.07.2026 20:24:00
Is Apple Still a Buy at Its All-Time High?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) market cap is approaching $5 trillion; shares of the company have reached a (split-adjusted) all-time high of $335 as of this writing. It would be a natural reaction to think it's too late for investors on the sidelines to get in on Apple, but the stock remains a buy, even at this extraordinary level. First, let's talk about the momentum Apple has built recently. Strong iPhone sales, followed by the rumored debut of the folding iPhone, are creating buzz. The folding iPhone is reportedly on track to hit the market in September. Next, Apple has taken a fundamentally different approach to artificial intelligence (AI) than some of its competitors. While companies such as Meta Platforms are spending billions upon billions to build models from scratch, Apple is leaning into partnerships and on-device AI use cases. This reserved approach allows Apple to maintain remarkably high free cash flow at a time when other companies' free cash flow is plummeting due to AI spending. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
17.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2 : Apple zeitweise wieder wertvollstes Unternehmen vor Nvidia (dpa-AFX)
|
17.07.26
|Apple briefly leapfrogs Nvidia as world’s most valuable company (Financial Times)
|
17.07.26