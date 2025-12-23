Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
23.12.2025 03:15:00
Netflix in 2026: The Three Things Investors Should Watch Closely
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) enters 2026 with more momentum -- and more uncertainty -- than at any point in its history. The company continues to expand its ad business, sharpen its content strategy, and invest in new growth avenues. But it also faces the defining challenge of the year: a two-front battle to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming assets.The next 12 months will determine whether Netflix strengthens its position as the world's dominant entertainment platform or gets pulled into a costly, distracting fight that delays its strategic ambitions. For investors, three areas stand out as the most important to watch in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!