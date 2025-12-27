Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
27.12.2025 19:21:00
Netflix Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
In recent years, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has presented a clear growth story for investors: It's the largest subscription streaming service, operating on a global scale, leveraging its operational efficiency and pricing power as it expands.But confusion entered the story earlier this month when Netflix announced a definitive agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) Warner Bros. studios and HBO's streaming business in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $27.75 per WBD share, representing approximately $82.7 billion in enterprise value. The deal not only introduces risks to the business, but it may also inadvertently expose weaknesses.Ultimately, Netflix now arguably looks less like a focused platform with an attractive business model and more like one with a capital-intensive need to own more franchises and studios in order to continue growing rapidly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
