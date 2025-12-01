NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
01.12.2025 15:50:00
Nvidia Buys $2 Bln Stake In Synopsys As It Expands Partnership
(RTTNews) - Chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) on Monday announced it has bought $2 billion of Synopsys' (SNPS) common stock as part of a strategic partnership to revolutionize design and engineering across industries.
According to Nvidia, the expanded partnership will integrate the strengths of NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing with Synopsys' market-leading engineering solutions to deliver capabilities enabling R&D teams to design, simulate and verify intelligent products with greater precision, speed and at lower cost.
Nvidia invested $2 billion in Synopsys common stock at a purchase price of $414.79 per share.
"CUDA GPU-accelerated computing is revolutionizing design — enabling simulation at unprecedented speed and scale, from atoms to transistors, from chips to complete systems, creating fully functional digital twins inside the computer," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Our partnership with Synopsys harnesses the power of NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI to reimagine engineering and design — empowering engineers to invent the extraordinary products that will shape our future."
"The complexity and cost of developing next-generation intelligent systems demands engineering solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, accelerated by AI capabilities and compute. No two companies are better positioned to deliver AI-powered, holistic system design solutions than Synopsys and NVIDIA," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "Together we will re-engineer engineering and empower innovators everywhere to more efficiently realize their innovations."
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|26.11.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.11.25
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
