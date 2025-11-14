AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
14.11.2025 10:55:00
Prediction: Advanced Micro Devices Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have surged to new highs this year. Some investors may feel nervous about buying a stock that has risen sharply over a relatively short period, but one crucial reason the stock still offers significant long-term upside is its strong growth in free cash flow.AMD's free cash flow has increased by 386% since 2023. This reflects strong demand for AMD's high-end chips, which are utilized in data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The company is targeting a massive addressable market for its data center chips, which could send the stock soaring over the next five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
