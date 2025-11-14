AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 10:55:00

Prediction: Advanced Micro Devices Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have surged to new highs this year. Some investors may feel nervous about buying a stock that has risen sharply over a relatively short period, but one crucial reason the stock still offers significant long-term upside is its strong growth in free cash flow.AMD's free cash flow has increased by 386% since 2023. This reflects strong demand for AMD's high-end chips, which are utilized in data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The company is targeting a massive addressable market for its data center chips, which could send the stock soaring over the next five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten