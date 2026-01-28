AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
28.01.2026 13:44:00
Prediction: AMD Stock Will Soar on Feb. 3
One of the most interesting stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) space is AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). Its technology isn't as good as that of its chief rival in the graphics processing unit (GPU) business, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, it is making some advancements, and its AI accelerators could come to be more widely viewed as viable alternatives to the market leader's wares, especially if Nvidia charges too high a premium for its latest platforms.We'll get some additional clarity on the direction AMD is moving on Feb. 3, when it reports its fourth-quarter results and provides its 2026 outlook. Management has already outlined what it sees as its five-year growth track, and that forecast is quite impressive. But if the company looks like it's on course to meet those expectations, the stock could soar following the report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
