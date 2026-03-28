Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARDEUT116183

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29.03.2026 00:15:00

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Apple in a Decade

With a market cap of $3.7 billion, making it the second most-valuable company in the world, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains well-positioned to stay near the top of the heap.Yet while the "apple" may not necessarily fall far from the tree anytime soon, here's how some other "Magnificent Seven" stocks could eventually become more valuable than the iPhone maker: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Already among the largest technology companies, both are aggressively capitalizing on the growth trend in generative artificial intelligence (AI). From this trend, each could produce economic returns high enough to justify market caps exceeding Apple's by 2035.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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