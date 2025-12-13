Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
13.12.2025 11:00:00
Prediction: These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Will Join Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club by 2027
Much of what drives the U.S. economy has changed over the past couple of decades. For example, energy stalwart ExxonMobil and industrial bellwether General Electric were the two largest publicly traded companies by market cap in 2005, valued at $375 billion and $362 billion, respectively. Fast forward 20 years, and technology companies -- particularly those well-versed in artificial intelligence (AI) -- lead the list. In fact, nine of the world's 10 most valuable companies have clear ties to AI.Only four companies have earned membership in the ultra-exclusive $3 trillion club, and each is a powerhouse in its own right. Chipmaker Nvidia tops the charts at $4.5 trillion (as of this writing), with iPhone maker Apple nipping at its heels at $4.1 trillion. Search pioneer Alphabet recently vaulted to No. 3 at $3.8 trillion, while cloud and software provider Microsoft clocks in at $3.6 trillion to take the No. 4 position.The next generation of triple trillionaires is already in the making. I predict that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), at $1.9 trillion, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), at $1.6 trillion, will soon make the grade, joining the $3 trillion club by the end of 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
