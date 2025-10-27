Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

27.10.2025 11:30:00

Prediction: This Unstoppable AI Stock Will Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club by 2029

The $3 trillion valuation club is a fairly exclusive group to be a part of. Currently, only four companies have ever breached this valuation level: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). However, I think there could be a few more entrants into this exclusive club over the next few years, with one of them being Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Taiwan Semiconductor has a ways to go, as it's a $1.5 trillion company right now. So, for it to join the club by 2029, the stock would need to double in four years. If it can do that, Taiwan Semiconductor would easily outperform the market, making it a must-buy stock now. I think Taiwan Semiconductor is well positioned to accomplish this goal, and is my favorite way to invest in the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

28.10.25 Apple Outperform Bernstein Research
27.10.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.10.25 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
