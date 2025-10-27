Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
27.10.2025 11:30:00
Prediction: This Unstoppable AI Stock Will Join Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club by 2029
The $3 trillion valuation club is a fairly exclusive group to be a part of. Currently, only four companies have ever breached this valuation level: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). However, I think there could be a few more entrants into this exclusive club over the next few years, with one of them being Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Taiwan Semiconductor has a ways to go, as it's a $1.5 trillion company right now. So, for it to join the club by 2029, the stock would need to double in four years. If it can do that, Taiwan Semiconductor would easily outperform the market, making it a must-buy stock now. I think Taiwan Semiconductor is well positioned to accomplish this goal, and is my favorite way to invest in the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|28.10.25
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
