Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
28.10.2025 08:02:00
Prediction: This Unstoppable Stock Will Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club Before 2029
The engine that drives the U.S. economy has changed dramatically over the past two decades. Case in point: Energy bellwether ExxonMobil and industrial stalwart General Electric were the two largest publicly traded companies by market cap in 2005, with values of $375 billion and $362 billion, respectively. Now, just 20 years later, technology companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) top the charts.Only four companies have joined the ultra-exclusive $3 trillion club, and the names are immediately recognizable. Chipmaker Nvidia leads the list at $4.4 trillion (as of this writing), within striking distance of a new all-time high. iPhone maker Apple recently soared into second place at $3.9 trillion. Cloud and software provider Microsoft is right on Apple's heels, worth $3.8 trillion. Search pioneer Alphabet wraps up our quartet at $3 trillion.With a market cap of $1.8 trillion, it might seem premature to suggest tech titan Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is destined for membership in the $3 trillion club, but the evidence is clear. If this comes to pass, investors who buy shares today could pocket returns of 67% if Meta crosses the $3 trillion mark. Here's why I believe the writing is on the wall.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|7 045,00
|2,55%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|245,60
|0,24%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|245,65
|0,37%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 020,00
|-0,20%
|Apple Inc.
|240,25
|-2,02%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 820,00
|-0,59%
|Microsoft Corp.
|455,50
|0,05%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|177,16
|0,76%
