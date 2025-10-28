Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

28.10.2025 08:02:00

Prediction: This Unstoppable Stock Will Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club Before 2029

The engine that drives the U.S. economy has changed dramatically over the past two decades. Case in point: Energy bellwether ExxonMobil and industrial stalwart General Electric were the two largest publicly traded companies by market cap in 2005, with values of $375 billion and $362 billion, respectively. Now, just 20 years later, technology companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) top the charts.Only four companies have joined the ultra-exclusive $3 trillion club, and the names are immediately recognizable. Chipmaker Nvidia leads the list at $4.4 trillion (as of this writing), within striking distance of a new all-time high. iPhone maker Apple recently soared into second place at $3.9 trillion. Cloud and software provider Microsoft is right on Apple's heels, worth $3.8 trillion. Search pioneer Alphabet wraps up our quartet at $3 trillion.With a market cap of $1.8 trillion, it might seem premature to suggest tech titan Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is destined for membership in the $3 trillion club, but the evidence is clear. If this comes to pass, investors who buy shares today could pocket returns of 67% if Meta crosses the $3 trillion mark. Here's why I believe the writing is on the wall.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
ATX und DAX vor ruhigem Start -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt wird ein ruhiger Handelsstart vor dem Wochenende erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
