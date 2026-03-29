Novartis Aktie
WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098
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29.03.2026 07:14:48
Press Release: Novartis IgAN data in New England -2-
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.
Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.
References
1. Novartis. Data on file
2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Novartis receives FDA accelerated
approval for Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan), the first and only complement
inhibitor for the reduction of proteinuria in primary IgA nephropathy
(IgAN) (2024). Available at:
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-receives-fda-accelerated-approval-fabhalta-iptacopan-first-and-only-complement-inhibitor-reduction-proteinuria-primary-iga-nephropathy-igan.
Accessed March 2026
3. Novartis China. Novartis' innovative medicine Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan)
approved in China for a new indication. Novartis China website (in
Mandarin). Available at:
https://www.novartis.com.cn/news/nuohuazaiyingshenzangjibingzhiliaolingyulichengbeichuangxinyaowufeihedayansuanyipukepanjiaonangigashenbingshiyingzhengzaizhongguohuopi.
Accessed March 2026
4. Rizk DV, Maillard N, Julian BA, et al. The emerging role of complement
proteins as a target for therapy of IgA nephropathy. Front Immunol
2019;10:504.
5. Cheung C, Barratt J. The rapidly changing treatment landscape of IgA
nephropathy. Semin Nephrol. 2025;44:151573.
6. Kwon CS, Daniele P, Forsythe A et al. A systematic literature review of
the epidemiology, health-related quality of life impact, and economic
burden of immunoglobulin a nephropathy. J Health Econ Outcomes Res.
2021;8:36--45.
7. Pitcher D, Braddon F, Hendry B et al. Long-term outcomes in IgAN. Clin J
Am Soc Nephrol. 2023;18:727--8.
8. Mohd R, Mohammad Kazmin NE, Abdul Cader R, et al. Long-term outcome of
immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy: a single center experience. PLoS One.
9. National Kidney Foundation. The voice of the patient (2020). Available
at:
https://igan.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/VOP_IgAN_12-7-20__FNL.pdf.
Accessed March 2026.
10. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Glomerular Diseases
Work Group. KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of
Glomerular Diseases. Kidney Int. 2021;100:S1--276.
11. Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT04578834. Study of Efficacy and Safety of LNP023
in Primary IgA Nephropathy Patients (APPLAUSE-IgAN). Available at:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04578834. Accessed March 2026.
12. Perkovic V, Barratt J, Rovin B, et al. Alternative complement pathway
inhibition with iptacopan in IgA nephropathy. N Engl J Med.
2025;392:531--543.
13. Chiu YL, Lin WC, Shu KH, et al. Alternative complement pathway is
activated and associated with galactose-deficient IgA(1) antibody in IgA
nephropathy patients. Front Immunol 2021;12:638309.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 29, 2026 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
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