Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
03.02.2026 21:41:00
Should You Buy Intel Stock After Its Post-Earnings Dip?
In January, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported earnings that weren't all that great. While the company generated decent numbers, there were big question marks about how it would be able to meet the surging demand for chips. As a result, the stock proceeded to fall on the news. While it has been recovering recently, as of Monday, it was still down around 10% from where it was before it released its earnings numbers.With so much demand for chips and growth potential out there, plus the government also investing in Intel, could this be a great time for investors to load up on this tech giant?
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
