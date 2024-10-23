Stellantis Announces $29.5 Mln Investment In MGP Technology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis unveiled its Moving Ground Plane technology, a $29.5 million investment, at the company's research and technical center in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The upgraded wind tunnel will be able to measure and reduce airflow resistance from wheels and tires. The upgrade to the company's aero-acoustic wind tunnel simulates real-world travel while allowing test vehicles to remain static.

The company noted that the investment in MGP technology will benefit multiple Stellantis brands, regardless of where they are sold or how they are powered, and will gain from aerodynamic optimization.