Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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13.05.2026 22:46:00
Stellantis Is Finally About to Make the Critical Decision It Needs to Move Forward
Investors following a possible Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) turnaround likely know the automaker's plate is full. It has to transition into new leadership, repair relations with its dealership network and suppliers, regain market share in Europe with intensifying Chinese competition, and digest a massive $26 billion charge to scale back electric vehicle (EV) ambitions. It's also facing a massive decision about which brands to invest in to drive its global turnaround, and finally, we have a little insight into exactly how it plans to accomplish this.Stellantis, which was formed in 2021 via a merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, combined a number of brands that investors frequently complained overlapped and weren't receiving the investment they needed to thrive. While the company lacked identity and thriving brands, its global sales languished and its valuation plunged compared to Detroit rivals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Stellantis
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12:26
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 am Mittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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09:28
|Gewinne in Paris: CAC 40 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|CAC 40 aktuell: CAC 40 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 sackt ab (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|Minuszeichen in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|Zuversicht in Paris: CAC 40 zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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12.05.26
|Stellantis and Ford turn to partnerships to tackle Europe woes (Financial Times)
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12.05.26
|Stellantis and Ford turn to partnerships to tackle Europe woes (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Stellantis
|05.05.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.04.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.04.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Stellantis Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.04.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|07.04.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.04.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.04.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|27.02.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|6,69
|3,24%