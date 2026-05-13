Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

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13.05.2026 22:46:00

Stellantis Is Finally About to Make the Critical Decision It Needs to Move Forward

Investors following a possible Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) turnaround likely know the automaker's plate is full. It has to transition into new leadership, repair relations with its dealership network and suppliers, regain market share in Europe with intensifying Chinese competition, and digest a massive $26 billion charge to scale back electric vehicle (EV) ambitions. It's also facing a massive decision about which brands to invest in to drive its global turnaround, and finally, we have a little insight into exactly how it plans to accomplish this.Stellantis, which was formed in 2021 via a merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, combined a number of brands that investors frequently complained overlapped and weren't receiving the investment they needed to thrive. While the company lacked identity and thriving brands, its global sales languished and its valuation plunged compared to Detroit rivals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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