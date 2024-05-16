|
Swiss Re announces changes to the Group Executive Committee
Zurich, 16 May 2024 – Swiss Re announced today that Ivan Gonzalez, CEO Reinsurance China, has been appointed CEO Corporate Solutions, succeeding Andreas Berger as of 1 July 2024. He will join the Group Executive Committee at the same time.
Ivan Gonzalez is currently the CEO Reinsurance China and China Country President, responsible for both Property & Casualty and Life & Health businesses in the country. Before that, he led the Corporate Solutions Business Unit in the Americas, managing North America from 2017 until 2021, and Latin America from 2011 until 2016. Previously, he worked in Asset Management and Group Strategy. He first joined Swiss Re in 2001 through the company's Graduates programme. Ivan Gonzalez has a BA in Economics from Universidad de los Andes in Bogota, and a Master's in Business and International Affairs from Columbia University in New York. He will relocate from Beijing to Zurich in July.
Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: "I am pleased that we were able to appoint such a strong internal successor to lead Corporate Solutions. Ivan has deep knowledge of Corporate Solutions, after spending ten years in leadership roles there and helping to reposition the business from a generalist capacity provider to a specialised risk partner. He also brings a global mindset, unique international experience – having worked in Beijing, Singapore, New York, São Paulo and Zurich – and proven leadership capabilities to the role."
Moses Ojeisekhoba, CEO Global Clients and Solutions, will step down from his position on 31 August 2024 and pursue opportunities outside of Swiss Re.
Christian Mumenthaler said: "Over the past 12 years Moses made great contributions to the success of Swiss Re. After significantly growing our business in Asia in his first years with the company, he was instrumental in ensuring that our Reinsurance businesses are in a strong position today. Moses was the architect behind our Reinsurance Solutions unit, which is gaining traction, and played a key role in making the Group's 2023 reorganisation a success. He also led the strategic review of iptiQ, which resulted in the announcement today that Swiss Re plans to withdraw from iptiQ over time. On behalf of the entire executive team, I would like to thank Moses for his exceptional leadership, dedication and commitment. We wish him all the best for the future."
The businesses within Swiss Re's Global Clients and Solutions Business Unit will be reassigned to other areas of the Group.
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
