31.07.2024 07:00:25
Swiss Re announces Group CFO succession as John Dacey retires in 2025
Zurich, 31 July 2024 – Swiss Re announced today that Anders Malmström will succeed John Dacey as Group Chief Financial Officer as of 1 April 2025.
Swiss Re's Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "We are pleased to have found a seasoned leader, with deep expertise in finance and the insurance industry, in Anders Malmström. We are convinced that he is the right person to take the Finance function forward after an orderly transition."
Anders Malmström will join Swiss Re in early 2025 from Athora Holdings, a leading European savings and retirement services group, where he has served as Group Chief Financial Officer since May 2021. Prior to Athora, he was Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of Equitable Holdings in New York. Before that, he was Senior Executive Director and CFO at AXA US, member of the executive board and Head of the Life business at AXA Winterthur and held senior leadership roles at Swiss Life Group. Anders Malmström is a graduate from the Stanford Executive Program, holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Aachen in Germany and a Master's degree in Mathematics, Physics and Astronomy from the University of Basel.
Jacques de Vaucleroy continued: "While it is too early to say goodbye to John Dacey, I would like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of the entire Board of Directors for his outstanding contributions to Swiss Re over the past 12 years. Among his many achievements are the development of the Finance function into a more efficient and aligned organisation across the Group's businesses and the successful implementation of Swiss Re's transition to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)."
While John Dacey will retire from his executive role on 31 March 2025, he will continue to represent Swiss Re as a non-executive director on the boards of FWD and CPIC.
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
