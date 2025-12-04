Swiss Re Aktie

04.12.2025 07:00:19

Swiss Re appoints Nicole Pieterse as Chief People Officer

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel
Swiss Re appoints Nicole Pieterse as Chief People Officer

04.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 4 December 2025 – Swiss Re announced today that Nicole Pieterse, currently Swiss Re's Head Human Resources for Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re), will become Chief People Officer effective 1 January 2026. She will be taking over from Cathy Desquesses, who will step down for personal reasons.

Nicole Pieterse joined Swiss Re in 2015 and currently serves as Head Human Resources for P&C Re. She brings deep HR leadership expertise and a strong track record across the financial services industry, where she held a range of senior HR roles prior to joining Swiss Re.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, Swiss Re's Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "The Board welcomes Nicole Pieterse to the Group Executive Committee as a distinguished and highly accomplished HR leader. The Board of Directors and I personally regret yet fully understand and support Cathy's decision to step down. We are grateful for four and a half years of outstanding collaboration during which she was instrumental in shaping Swiss Re's path to renewed success."

Andreas Berger, Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Cathy has played a pivotal role in Swiss Re's transformation. We are sorry to see her leave and wish her the very best as she takes time to focus on her health. I am pleased that with Nicole we have appointed an excellent leader from within our own ranks. Together with my Group Executive colleagues I look forward to advancing Swiss Re's strategic people agenda with her."

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swiss Re Ltd
Mythenquai 50/60
8022 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71
E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com
Internet: www.swissre.com
ISIN: CH0126881561
Valor: 12688156
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2240138

 
End of News EQS News Service

2240138  04.12.2025 CET/CEST

