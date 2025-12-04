Swiss Re Aktie
Swiss Re appoints Nicole Pieterse as Chief People Officer
Zurich, 4 December 2025 – Swiss Re announced today that Nicole Pieterse, currently Swiss Re's Head Human Resources for Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re), will become Chief People Officer effective 1 January 2026. She will be taking over from Cathy Desquesses, who will step down for personal reasons.
Nicole Pieterse joined Swiss Re in 2015 and currently serves as Head Human Resources for P&C Re. She brings deep HR leadership expertise and a strong track record across the financial services industry, where she held a range of senior HR roles prior to joining Swiss Re.
Jacques de Vaucleroy, Swiss Re's Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "The Board welcomes Nicole Pieterse to the Group Executive Committee as a distinguished and highly accomplished HR leader. The Board of Directors and I personally regret yet fully understand and support Cathy's decision to step down. We are grateful for four and a half years of outstanding collaboration during which she was instrumental in shaping Swiss Re's path to renewed success."
Andreas Berger, Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Cathy has played a pivotal role in Swiss Re's transformation. We are sorry to see her leave and wish her the very best as she takes time to focus on her health. I am pleased that with Nicole we have appointed an excellent leader from within our own ranks. Together with my Group Executive colleagues I look forward to advancing Swiss Re's strategic people agenda with her."
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
