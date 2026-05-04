Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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04.05.2026 14:17:00
The Comeback Kid? Where Will Intel Be in 1 Year?
Rocky is a classic movie and one of my all-time favorites. Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers are great in it, and the soundtrack is legendary. Plus, who doesn't love a good underdog story?Well, a few months ago, I wasn't so sure Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) had a Rocky-style comeback in it. I thought, with a high degree of certainty, that it was an over-the-hill company doomed to lose its title to its younger and more innovative competitors.But, in light of the company's first-quarter 2026 results, I think I might have been wrong. This old dog still has some fight in it yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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