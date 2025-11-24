Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
24.11.2025 06:31:00
This Is My Favorite Warren Buffett Stock, and It's One of His Biggest Bets (Hint: It's Not Apple or Alphabet)
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has turned a small group of companies into enormous bets over the past decade, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has dominated that list for years. Given Berkshire chairman and CEO Warren Buffett's successful track record with stocks, investors are often looking at the company's stock holdings -- especially its biggest ones -- to get investment ideas. And now a newly disclosed stake in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) has reinvigorated interest in Berkshire's investment moves.Apple still soaks up more than a fifth of Berkshire's stock portfolio, and Alphabet is now a top-10 position, even if it remains modest in dollar terms compared with the conglomerate's very largest holdings. But when I think about which Buffett stock I most want to ride with for the next decade, I keep coming back to a more old-fashioned name.American Express (NYSE: AXP) is Berkshire's second largest equity holding and one of its longest-tenured relationships. For me, it captures the heart of Buffett's approach: a durable franchise, advantaged economics, and a business capable of sending real cash back to owners in the form of dividends and share repurchases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|21.11.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.11.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|235,75
|0,04%