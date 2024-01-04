|
TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG
NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2024 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm.
