04.01.2024 16:02:27

TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TUI AG (TUI)
04-Jan-2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST
TUI AG

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

 

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2024 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm.


 

