TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: eves_holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Ebel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.41 EUR 74,106.01 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.4100 EUR 74,106.0100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2024-06-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


