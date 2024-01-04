|
04.01.2024 16:03:51
TUI AG: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED UK DELISTING RESOLUTION
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG
A circular with further details on the proposed UK delisting resolution has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. It can also be viewed on the Company’s website at https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/agm.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|CIR
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|295592
|EQS News ID:
|1807817
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!