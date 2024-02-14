14.02.2024 15:17:03

TUI AG: Result of AGM

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM

14-Feb-2024 / 15:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

(“TUI AG”)

 

Result of AGM

26,89 % of the share capital of the Company was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG on Tuesday 13 February 2024. This includes the absentee votes.

The Annual General Meeting has approved all resolution proposals for the items on the agenda - the full results are given below.

 

 

 

 

 

VOTES
FOR

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES AGAINST

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES
TOTAL

% of Issued

Share Capital

Voted

 

 

 

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

Financial statements as of 30 September 2023 and reports

No resolution required

2

Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023

2.1

Sebastian Ebel (CEO)

130,170,091

96.80

4,301,177

3.20

134,471,268

26.50

1,933,785

2.2

David Burling

130,189,335

96.80

4,309,924

3.20

134,499,259

26.51

1,927,691

2.3

Mathias Kiep

130,213,201

96.81

4,297,077

3.19

134,510,278

26.51

1,909,194

2.4

Peter Krueger

130,155,837

96.82

4,278,274

3.18

134,434,111

26.49

1,992,569

2.5

Sybille Reiß

130,162,740

96.81

4,286,981

3.19

134,449,721

26.50

1,973,736

2.6

Frank Rosenberger

130,108,156

96.83

4,259,437

3.17

134,367,593

26.48

2,059,269

3

Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023

3.1

Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)

117,822,607

87.63

16,638,320

12.37

134,460,927

26.50

1,965,794

3.2

Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)

124,999,001

93.07

9,310,969

6.93

134,309,970

26.47

2,116,582

3.3

Ingrid-Helen Arnold

125,011,833

93.06

9,317,744

6.94

134,329,577

26.47

2,097,162

3.4

Sonja Austermühle

124,936,204

93.07

9,299,730

6.93

134,235,934

26.45

2,191,004

3.5

Christian Baier

124,947,539

93.10

9,267,237

6.90

134,214,776

26.45

2,211,162

3.6

Andreas Barczewski

124,915,123

93.08

9,286,094

6.92

134,201,217

26.45

2,225,692

3.7

Peter Bremme

124,908,472

93.06

9,314,257

6.94

134,222,729

26.45

2,204,181

3.8

María Garaña Corces

124,891,674

93.05

9,322,615

6.95

134,214,289

26.45

2,212,511

3.9

Dr Jutta A. Dönges

124,907,266

93.05

9,331,774

6.95

134,239,040

26.45

2,187,760

3.10

Prof Dr Edgar Ernst

117,465,995

87.51

16,764,866

12.49

134,230,861

26.45

2,195,899

3.11

Wolfgang Flintermann

124,971,889

93.07

9,302,300

6.93

134,274,189

26.46

2,152,761

3.12

Stefan Heinemann

124,891,613

93.08

9,279,363

6.92

134,170,976

26.44

2,252,068

3.13

Janina Kugel

124,867,121

93.07

9,301,592

6.93

134,168,713

26.44

2,257,611

3.14

Coline Lucille McConville

124,843,794

93.03

9,348,025

6.97

134,191,819

26.45

2,234,226

3.15

Helena Murano

124,846,408

93.05

9,322,775

6.95

134,169,183

26.44

2,257,717

3.16

Mark Muratovic

124,887,533

93.04

9,340,723

6.96

134,228,256

26.45

2,197,894

3.17

Anette Strempel

124,931,847

93.07

9,299,530

6.93

134,231,377

26.45

2,195,573

3.18

Joan Trían Riu

119,462,187

92.70

9,402,384

7.30

128,864,571

25.40

2,186,144

3.19

Tanja Viehl

124,929,930

93.07

9,307,692

6.93

134,237,622

26.45

2,189,328

3.20

Stefan Weinhofer

124,965,887

93.10

9,268,271

6.90

134,234,158

26.45

2,192,562

4

Appointment of the auditor

133,620,235

99.54

622,904

0.46

134,243,139

26.46

2,140,805

5

Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/I with the authorisation to disapply pre-emption rights (new article 4 (5) of the Charter), cancellation Authorised Capital 2018 and 2022/I; amendment to the Charter

126,786,914

94.23

7,769,922

5.77

134,556,836

26.52

1,869,459

6

Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/II with the authorisation to disapply pre-emption rights (new article 4 (7) of the Charter), cancellation Authorised Capital 2022/II; amendment to the Charter

123,987,396

92.12

10,600,003

7.88

134,587,399

26.52

1,839,470

7

 

Authorisation for convertible bonds/bonds with warrants with the option to disapply pre-emption rights and creation of Conditional Capital 2024 (new article 4 (6) of the Charter), cancellation Conditional Capitals 2016, Economic Stabilisation Fund Silent Participation I, 2022/I and 2022/II; amendment to the Charter

125,396,976

93.22

9,117,833

6.78

134,514,809

26.51

1,912,141

8

 

Election of Supervisory Board members

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.1

Ingrid-Helen Arnold

128,910,266

96.99

4,006,423

3.01

132,916,689

26.19

3,506,892

8.2

María Garaña Corces

128,876,591

96.96

4,044,100

3.04

132,920,691

26.19

3,505,163

8.3

Coline Lucille McConville

126,022,386

94.76

6,966,966

5.24

132,989,352

26.21

3,437,211

8.4

Joan Trían Riu

121,515,946

91.46

11,342,435

8.54

132,858,381

26.18

3,568,451

9

 

Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023

117,872,370

87.53

16,794,002

12.47

134,666,372

26.54

1,753,233

10

 

Approval of the remuneration system for the Executive Board

118,366,770

88.94

14,718,617

11.06

133,085,387

26.23

3,339,866

11

 

Cancellation of admission of the TUI AG shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange

133,400,614

98.35

2,236,438

1.65

135,637,052

26.73

783,710


 

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or ‘Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 303808
EQS News ID: 1837355

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837355&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TUI AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TUI AGmehr Analysen

14.02.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
13.02.24 TUI Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.02.24 TUI Underweight Barclays Capital
13.02.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
13.02.24 TUI Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TUI AG 6,27 -2,03% TUI AG

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen