VINCI H1 Profit Rise

(RTTNews) - VINCI SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026, as revenues grew driven by growth in its Energy Solutions business and Concessions segment. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 9.6% to 2.08 billion euros from 1.90 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share rose 11% to 3.70 euros.

First-half revenue increased 2.1% to 35.60 billion euros from 34.85 billion euros a year earlier. EBITDA rose 4.5% to 6.41 billion euros, while operating income from ordinary activities climbed 5.4% to 4.36 billion euros.

Order intake increased 8% to 34.4 billion euros, while the order book reached a record 76.8 billion euros at the end of June.

VINCI's Chief Executive Officer Pierre Anjolras said, "VINCI's results in the first half of 2026 were excellent, driven in particular by the dynamic trajectory of Energy Solutions. This overall performance is outstanding amid the backdrop of heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic tensions, which has notably weighed on concessions' traffic. However, the teams were able to adapt quickly to keep costs under control. This is a further illustration of the effectiveness of VINCI's decentralised, agile and responsive organisation, with a focus - across all its businesses - on increasing its margins, generating cash flow and creating long-term value. It also reflects the ability of Group companies to pass-on inflation."

VINCI confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting further growth in revenue, operating earnings and net income attributable to owners of the parent, with free cash flow potentially reaching 6 billion euros.

The board approved an interim dividend of 1.10 euros per share, payable on October 15, 2026.