Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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25.07.2026 04:42:33
Why Apple Stock Is Up Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed to near record highs on Friday, as investors applauded the iPhone maker's relatively modest artificial intelligence (AI) investments.Image source: The Motley Fool.Hyperscalers and other tech giants are spending staggering sums to build out their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure networks. For just two examples, Amazon and Alphabet are planning to spend a stunning $200 billion each in 2026 alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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