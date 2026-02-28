Diageo Aktie
WKN: 851247 / ISIN: GB0002374006
|
28.02.2026 16:21:05
Why Diageo Stock Cratered This Week
Diageo (NYSE: DEO) released its semi-annual financial update this week, and the results had investors bailing on the stock. Shares of the global alcoholic beverages company sank 10.8% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The results weren't what the company had previously expected, either. Now, management has lowered its guidance and cut the dividend. That sums up why investors decided to sell shares this week. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
