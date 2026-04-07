Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.04.2026 21:21:39

Why Intel Stock Is Gaining Today

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is moving higher Tuesday despite bearish pressures for the broader market. The semiconductor company's share price was up 2.2% as of 3:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1%. The stock had been up as much as 4.9% earlier in the day. Stocks are broadly moving lower today in response to news that the U.S. has initiated strikes on Iran's Kharg Island and the possibility that strikes across the country will dramatically intensify if a ceasefire agreement is not reached before this evening. On the other hand, Intel stock is solidly in the green today thanks to news of a major new partnership with SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten