Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
07.04.2026 21:21:39
Why Intel Stock Is Gaining Today
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is moving higher Tuesday despite bearish pressures for the broader market. The semiconductor company's share price was up 2.2% as of 3:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 1%. The stock had been up as much as 4.9% earlier in the day. Stocks are broadly moving lower today in response to news that the U.S. has initiated strikes on Iran's Kharg Island and the possibility that strikes across the country will dramatically intensify if a ceasefire agreement is not reached before this evening. On the other hand, Intel stock is solidly in the green today thanks to news of a major new partnership with SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
07.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Intel-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Intel-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
06.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)