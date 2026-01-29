ABB Aktie
WKN: 919730 / ISIN: CH0012221716
|
29.01.2026 07:00:04
ABB completes 2025 share buyback program
|
ABB Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, JANUARY 29, 2026
ABB has completed its share buyback program that was launched in February 2025. Through this buyback program, ABB repurchased a total of 20,744,831 shares – equivalent to 1.11 percent of its issued share capital at launch of the buyback program – for a total amount of approximately $1.3 billion.
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABB Ltd
|Affolternstrasse 44
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 317 7111
|Internet:
|www.abb.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012221716
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2267512
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267512 29.01.2026 CET/CEST
