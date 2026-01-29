ABB completes 2025 share buyback program

ABB has completed its share buyback program that was launched in February 2025. Through this buyback program, ABB repurchased a total of 20,744,831 shares – equivalent to 1.11 percent of its issued share capital at launch of the buyback program – for a total amount of approximately $1.3 billion.



The Board of Directors intends to use its authorizations under the company’s capital band to cancel all shares repurchased under the 2025 share buyback program.



As announced earlier today, and consistent with ABB’s capital allocation principles, the Board of Directors approved a new share buyback program for capital reduction purposes of up to $2.0 billion. The new program is expected to be launched in early February 2026. It will be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is planned to run until January 27, 2027.



ABB intends to use the capital band also for the cancellation of the shares repurchased under this new program.



In addition, ABB intends to purchase up to 5 million shares until January 27, 2027, mainly for use in connection with its employee share plans. The purchases will be made at the market price on the ordinary trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



ABB currently owns approximately 26 million treasury shares, including 21 million shares repurchased for cancellation purposes

