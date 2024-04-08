

EQS-Media / 08.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST



AIXTRON receives Gold Supplier Award from BOE HC SemiTek for Micro LED collaboration

Both companies have been partnering for many years, while AIXTRON was now honored for the outstanding collaboration with BOE HC SemiTek on Micro LEDs.

Herzogenrath, April 08, 2024 – AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) has received the prestigious Gold Supplier Award from BOE HC SemiTek for their collaboration in the field of Micro LED technology. The partnership between the leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry and BOE HC SemiTek spans over 19 years, dating back to the early 2000s. What began as a shared commitment to excellence has since 2022 evolved into a close collaboration, focusing on 150mm gallium nitride (GaN) and arsenide-phosphide (AsP) materials for the development of Micro LED technologies.

BOE HC SemiTek, a leading supplier in the display segment, operates multiple AIXTRON GaN and GaAs (gallium arsenide) tools worldwide. These tools are specifically tailored for Display LED applications and are crucial in producing state-of-the-art premium displays for OEM partners worldwide. AIXTRON systems have been instrumental in accelerating the development of Micro LED products, which has led to multiple repeat orders for AIXTRON’s GaN and GaAs tools in preparation of a volume ramp of Micro LED products in BOE HC SemiTek.

Micro LEDs are the important technological choice for next generation displays, from large displays to automotive applications or an enhanced AR/VR experience. However, the complexity of Micro LED technology and the pressure for cost reduction demands end-to-end cooperation between suppliers and end-users.

AIXTRON’s unique technology solutions are engineered specifically to meet the stringent requirements. These solutions include an ultra-low defect process and wafer-level binning control, all while maintaining a low cost of epitaxy per wafer. Thanks to highly efficient large batch reactors and full automation, AIXTRON continues to push the boundaries of Micro LED technology.

“The collaboration with BOE HC SemiTek is very significant for us as a company and for the development of Micro LED technology in general. For more than five years, we have focused on further optimizing our solutions for Micro LED. We are very grateful that our great efforts and breakthroughs in this area are now honored with this prestigious award from one of the leading companies in Micro LED technology. Our gratitude extends to our dedicated technology teams at our headquarters, whose tireless efforts have fueled our success. Equally deserving of recognition is our exceptional team of AIXTRON China, which translated all the latest developments into productivity and therefore cost gains for our partner BOE HC SemiTek”, said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

“The Gold Supplier Award is given to companies who had a unique contribution towards the industry development while maintaining an exceptional day-to-day service response. We are very grateful for our partnership with AIXTRON as our teams have fostered a level of collaboration unmatched in the industry. This teamwork has unlocked groundbreaking results that we initially thought impossible. Micro LED technology demands a constant push of boundaries, and with AIXTRON as a valued partner, we are confident in achieving our ambitious product goals”, said Mr. Zhaohong Zhang, Chairman of BOE HC SemiTek.

