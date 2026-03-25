Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
25.03.2026 17:10:40
Apple Introduces Age Verification For UK Users
(RTTNews) - Apple has introduced new age verification requirements for U.K. users of Apple accounts through its latest operating system update. Users will need to confirm that they are 18 or older to access certain services, features, or perform specific actions on their accounts.
After installing the latest iOS 16.4 update, customers will be prompted to verify their age. According to Apple's support page, this can be done by providing a credit card or scanning an official ID. Users who do not verify their age, or who are underage, will automatically have web content filters enabled on their accounts.
Additionally, Apple may also confirm a user's age by checking existing account details or payment methods on file, and in some cases, by considering how long the user has had their account.
In case the use is unable to their age on the device, they can update the software to check if it is running on the latest version of iOS, or use an approved verification method by confirm their age with a driver's license, national ID, or credit card. Notably, that passports, debit cards, and gift cards are not accepted.
AAPL is currently trading at $253.41, up 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
19.03.26
|Apple supplier Murata starts US-China rare earths decoupling (Financial Times)
|
19.03.26
|Apple supplier Murata starts US-China rare earths decoupling (Financial Times)
|
17.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Apple-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.26