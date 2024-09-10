|
10.09.2024 10:53:29
Apple Loses EU Court Fight Over EUR 13 Bln Irish Tax Bill
(RTTNews) - The European Court of Justice or ECJ, the top court in the region, on Tuesday ruled against tech major Apple Inc. over its 13 billion euros tax affairs in Ireland, reports said.
In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Apple shares were down 1.1% at $218.49.
The European Commission had opened an investigation in 2014 into Apple's tax payments in Ireland, the firm's EU headquarters, over allegedly receiving illegal tax benefits from the country.
In 2026, the Commission ordered Ireland to recover up to 13 billion euros in back taxes from Apple. Both Apple and Ireland appealed the Commission's decision in 2019, and the EU General Court sided with Apple later, and anulled the Commission's 2016 decision.
Meanwhile, the Commission's 2016 decision to recover back taxes from Apple was now confirmed by the ECJ.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|202,20
|0,15%