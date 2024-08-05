|
05.08.2024 20:44:02
Apple Reportedly To Launch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, IMac With M4 Chip Later This Year
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is on track to launch the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the Power On newsletter, Gurman added that that MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro will receive their M4 updates in 2025.
According to the report, the tech giant is focusing on making the devices more powerful with the M4 processor's neural engine to deliver outstanding artificial intelligence performance, hinting that "at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes."
Notably, the smartphone maker has given a new look to MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, since the transition to Apple Silicon, as per 9T05Mac. The only models that didn't receive a design update are the Mac Pro and Mac mini.
Previously, Gurman reported that Apple is also working on a thinner version of the MacBook Pro.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag im freien Fall (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)