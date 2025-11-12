Apple Aktie

12.11.2025 23:47:58

Apple Rolls Out Digital ID Feature Using U.S. Passport Data In Apple Wallet

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced Digital ID, a new feature that lets users create a secure, device-stored form of identification in Apple Wallet using information from a U.S. passport.

The ID can then be presented with an iPhone or Apple Watch, starting with in-person verification at TSA checkpoints across more than 250 U.S. airports as part of a beta rollout.

Digital ID expands access for users who don't have a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or state ID, though it isn't a replacement for a physical passport and can't be used for international travel. Apple executives said the launch builds on strong demand for digital driver's licenses and state IDs added to Wallet in 2022.

To set up a Digital ID, users scan the photo page of their passport, read its embedded chip with their iPhone, and complete biometric verification through selfies and movement prompts. The encrypted ID information remains stored on the device, and Apple emphasized that it cannot track where or when users present their ID.

When using Digital ID, users hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a supported reader, review the requested data, and confirm with Face ID or Touch ID. Only the necessary information is shared, and devices never need to be handed over.

Apple plans to expand acceptance of age and identity checks for businesses and online platforms. The company continues to expand support for digital driver's licenses and state IDs, now available in 12 states, Puerto Rico, and recently Japan.

Wednesday AAPL closed at $273.47, or 0.65% lower, and currently trades at $273.67 or 0.05% higher on the NasdaqGS.

12.11.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.11.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple Inc. 236,40 -0,42%

