30.09.2024 20:31:29
Apple Rumored To Unveil A New Smart Home Display
(RTTNews) - According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a smart home device similar to an iPad next year. This device, operating on the homeOS platform, will showcase Apple applications such as Calendar, Notes, and Home.
Prototypes of the device have been tested with magnets for wall mounting and are expected to feature Apple Intelligence, a feature not currently available on HomePods. Apple aims to elevate its smart home offerings by integrating advanced AI into these new devices.
Gurman in his report suggests that one of the devices, possibly named J595, will be a high-end smart display equipped with a robotic arm, blending iPad capabilities with innovative robotics technology, and could be priced at around $1,000 or more. Another device, tentatively referred to as J490, is being developed as a more budget-friendly option and may hit the market in the near future.
Both devices are anticipated to tap into Apple's expanding suite of AI tools, known as 'Apple Intelligence'. There have been longstanding speculations about similar devices, with early designs resembling a HomePod with a screen that can be wall-mounted or placed on a desk, as well as an iPad-like display mounted on a robotic arm. These accessories seem to be the outcome of a collaboration between Apple's AI division and its home hardware engineering team.
Earlier reports from MacRumors indicated ongoing development of the homeOS platform, which is a variation of tvOS. Further discoveries in the code confirmed the existence of at least one unreleased home accessory. More recently, 9to5Mac reported that the lower-priced smart home device features a square display, an A18 chip, and a built-in camera for FaceTime.
This device is said to support AirPlay, recognize hand gestures from a distance, and distinguish between users for personalized experiences. According to 9to5Mac, Apple could launch this new home product as soon as spring.
