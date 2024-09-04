|
04.09.2024 21:35:49
Apple To Reportedly Transit To OLED-Based Screens
(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning to bring Organic Light-emitting Diode or OLED-based displays to all of its iPhone SE instead of Liquid-crystal display or LCD-based screens, according to a report by the Japanese newspaper Nikkei.
OLED displays on smartphones generally consume less power than and offer more vibrant colors than LCD ones.
The tech giant first introduced OLED screens on its iPhone X in 2017, and has since used them in its premium phones such as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
According to 9To5Mac, the LCD displays were supplied primarily by Japan Display and Sharp Corp., which together accounted to 70 percent supply of iPhone displays.
The report further claimed that Apple has already initiated discussions with BOE Technology in China and LG Display in South Korea to supply OLED screens.
