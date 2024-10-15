|
15.10.2024 15:38:13
Apple Unveils IPad Mini With Apple Intelligence
(RTTNews) - Apple introduced the new iPad mini, with A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence. The company said customers can pre-order the new iPad mini now, with availability beginning Wednesday, October 23. It will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting October 23. The new iPad mini starts at $499 for the Wi-Fi model, and $649 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
The new iPad mini starts with 128GB of storage. It is also available in 256 GB and 512 GB configurations. The new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E. Cellular models are activated with eSIM. The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps. It also features the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4. Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad mini.
The company said the first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in U.S. English this month through a free software update with iPadOS 18.1, and available for iPad with A17 Pro or M1 and later. Additional Apple Intelligence features will be rolling out over the next several months, the company noted.
