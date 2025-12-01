Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
01.12.2025 23:36:01
Apple's AI Chief John Giannandrea To Step Down
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday shared that John Giannandrea, their senior Vice President for Machine Learning and AI Strategy, will be stepping down soon and moving to an advisory role before retiring in spring 2026.
AI researcher Amar Subramanya will take over as the new VP of AI, who will report to Craig Federighi.
Subramanya comes with a wealth of experience from his time in senior AI roles at Microsoft and Google.
Subramanya will be in charge of Apple Foundation Models, machine learning research, and ensuring AI safety and evaluation. Meanwhile, some parts of Giannandrea's team will be shifting over to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue, so they can work more closely with other similar teams.
AAPL closed Monday's trading at $283.10 up $4.25 or 1.52 percent on the New york Stock Exchange.
