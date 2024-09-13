|
13.09.2024 21:35:45
Apple's IPad Users Can Download Apps From Third-Party App Stores In The EU
(RTTNews) - Apple has announced a significant change in its app distribution policy, stating that starting Monday, September 16, iPad applications will be available for purchase through third-party app stores within the European Union. This change coincides with the launch of iPadOS 18, which introduces new features and capabilities for users.
With the installation of iPadOS 18, users in the EU will gain the ability to install alternative app stores, expanding their options beyond the traditional Apple App Store. This move allows developers greater freedom, as they will now be permitted to create web browsers that utilize their own rendering engines instead of being restricted to Apple's WebKit.
Several third-party app stores have already been made available for iPhone users in the EU, including Setapp Mobile, AltStore PAL, and the newly launched Epic Games Store. These platforms are expected to extend their support to iPads later this year, providing users with a wider array of applications and services.
This development follows the classification of the iPad operating system as a "core platform service" under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) in April. The DMA mandates that major tech companies, like Apple, must allow third-party app stores on their devices. Earlier this year, the EU also required that third-party app stores be permitted on iPhones.
Apple initially contended that iPadOS did not meet the user threshold necessary for the DMA's regulations. However, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager later clarified that the iPad operating system was recognized as an "important gateway" for many companies seeking to connect with their customers.
