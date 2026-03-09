Commerzbank Aktie

Commerzbank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 15:57:35

Commerzbank completes share buyback of €524m

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank completes share buyback of €524m

09-March-2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Total of 15,676,410 own shares repurchased (1.39% of share capital)
  • CEO Bettina Orlopp: “The completion of the share buyback is an important milestone in our capital return for the 2025 financial year.”

Commerzbank AG successfully completed its sixth share buyback on Monday, 9 March 2026. Commerzbank had started the buyback with a volume of €524m on 12 February 2026. Since then, it has repurchased a total of 15,676,410 of its own shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) at an average price of around €33.45 per share. This corresponds to 1.39% of the Bank’s share capital. Commerzbank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage.

“The completion of the share buyback is an important milestone in our capital return for the 2025 financial year,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “Together with the extensive share buyback, which we completed in December, we have already returned €1.5bn to our shareholders. Our proposal for a record dividend totalling around €1.2bn complements the highly attractive return package.”

The capital return of a total of €2.7bn for the 2025 financial year corresponds to 100% of Commerzbank’s net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) coupon payments. For the years 2022 to 2025, the Bank will have returned a total of around €5.8bn to its shareholders, provided that the Annual General Meeting this May approves the dividend proposal of the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65).

As part of its “Momentum” strategy, the Bank aims to further grow its net result in the coming years. Based on this, capital returns are intended to continue to increase steadily. For the current financial year, the Bank aims to return 100% of its net result to its shareholders after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments. Commerzbank plans a corresponding payout ratio of 100% for the following years 2027 and 2028 as well.

Further information on the now completed share buyback is available on Commerzbank’s website.

 

Press contact
Svea Junge  +49 69 9353-45691
Erik Nebel  +49 69 9353-45712

Investors’ contact
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708
Ansgar Herkert  +49 69 9353-47706

 

About Commerzbank
With its two business segments – Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers –, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients’ business – wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than €400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves around 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: CZB
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
Sequence No.: 420425
EQS News ID: 2288150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Commerzbank

mehr Analysen
23.02.26 Commerzbank Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.26 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12.02.26 Commerzbank Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11.02.26 Commerzbank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.02.26 Commerzbank Halten DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Commerzbank 30,79 0,13% Commerzbank

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen