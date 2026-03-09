Commerzbank Aktie
Commerzbank completes share buyback of €524m
|
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Commerzbank AG successfully completed its sixth share buyback on Monday, 9 March 2026. Commerzbank had started the buyback with a volume of €524m on 12 February 2026. Since then, it has repurchased a total of 15,676,410 of its own shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) at an average price of around €33.45 per share. This corresponds to 1.39% of the Bank’s share capital. Commerzbank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage.
“The completion of the share buyback is an important milestone in our capital return for the 2025 financial year,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “Together with the extensive share buyback, which we completed in December, we have already returned €1.5bn to our shareholders. Our proposal for a record dividend totalling around €1.2bn complements the highly attractive return package.”
The capital return of a total of €2.7bn for the 2025 financial year corresponds to 100% of Commerzbank’s net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) coupon payments. For the years 2022 to 2025, the Bank will have returned a total of around €5.8bn to its shareholders, provided that the Annual General Meeting this May approves the dividend proposal of the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of €1.10 per share (2024: €0.65).
As part of its “Momentum” strategy, the Bank aims to further grow its net result in the coming years. Based on this, capital returns are intended to continue to increase steadily. For the current financial year, the Bank aims to return 100% of its net result to its shareholders after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments. Commerzbank plans a corresponding payout ratio of 100% for the following years 2027 and 2028 as well.
Further information on the now completed share buyback is available on Commerzbank’s website.
Nachrichten zu Commerzbank
Analysen zu Commerzbank
|23.02.26
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.26
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.02.26
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.26
|Commerzbank Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.02.26
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.26
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.25
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|Commerzbank Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.25
|Commerzbank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.25
|Commerzbank Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.25
|Commerzbank Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.25
|Commerzbank Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.25
|Commerzbank Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.25
|Commerzbank Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
