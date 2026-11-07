Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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07.11.2026 20:03:00
Did Apple Just Get a Boost From Democrats? Data Center Moratoriums Could Benefit the iPhone Maker
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) issued a warning to investors when it shared its fourth-quarter earnings results at the start of November. Its huge profit margin on device sales could head in the wrong direction for the foreseeable future. The culprit: memory chips.
Memory chip pricing has soared over the past few quarters, driven by growth in AI data center spending. AI accelerator chips get packaged alongside high-bandwidth memory chips, which are effectively stacks of standard DRAM memory chips -- the same types of chips found in Apple's iPhone and MacBook, among other devices. Demand for those chips, while supply remains limited, has led to massive price increases, and Apple is finally starting to feel the pain.
The recent election, however, could provide some relief for Apple, given the growing potential for Democrats to impose AI data center moratoriums across the country.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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06:00
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|28 900,00
|-1,43%
|Apple Inc.
|307,60
|0,13%
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