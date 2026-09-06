NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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07.09.2026 00:10:01
Did Nvidia Just Say Checkmate to AMD and Intel?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has established itself as the artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader, delivering double- and even triple-digit growth in recent quarters. This is thanks to the company's early presence in the space and its commitment to constant innovation.Though Nvidia clearly dominates, it isn't alone in this high-growth field, and rivals are also seeing success here. This increasing competition is one risk that investors have kept on their radar screens, with the idea that this market giant may eventually lose some share.But, in recent times, Nvidia has made key moves to stay ahead. One of these is the development of stand-alone central processing units (CPUs) -- an area where Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) dominate. Nvidia's entry may represent a threat to these players. And now a fresh $12 billion move could represent yet another challenge for Intel and AMD. Did Nvidia just say checkmate to its fellow chip players? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|198,60
|1,02%
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