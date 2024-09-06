|
06.09.2024 11:01:29
EQS-Adhoc: ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on share buyback program
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on share buyback program
Buyback of up to 1,125,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 1.0% of Wienerberger AG's share capital planned
Vienna, September 6, 2024 – Based on the authorization granted by the 155th Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 7, 2024, as well as the electronic publication tool EVI on May 8, 2024, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Wienerberger AG at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between September 11, 2024 (inclusive) and presumably October 15, 2024 (inclusive). A total of up to 1,125,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 1.0% of the share capital, can be bought back at a minimum price of EUR 1.00 per share. The maximum price per share may not be more than 20% above the average, unweighted stock exchange closing price of the Wienerberger share on the previous ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective share buyback. The maximum purchase price for shares under the share buyback program amounts to EUR 35,000,000. The shares bought back are to be used for all purposes in accordance with the authorization resolution granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024. The buyback will have no impact on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trading.
A credit institution will be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Note pursuant to sect. 5 para. 4 of the Publication Ordinance 2018: (i) The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 7 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 as well as (ii) any modifications of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 are published on the website of Wienerberger AG (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html). This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger AG shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares.
End of Inside Information
06-Sep-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1982847
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1982847 06-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wienerberger AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|ATX-Handel aktuell: ATX nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
06.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
06.09.24
|Börse Wien: Das macht der ATX Prime aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Freitagshandel in Wien: So steht der ATX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|EQS-News: Wienerberger beschließt Rückkaufprogramm zum Erwerb eigener Aktien (EQS Group)
|
06.09.24
|EQS-News: Wienerberger resolves on buyback program for own shares (EQS Group)