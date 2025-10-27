EQS-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures

Nordex SE: Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures



27-Oct-2025 / 19:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures

Inside Information according to Art. 17 MAR



Hamburg, 27 October 2025. The Nordex Group today announced an upward revision to its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance.

The EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.5 – 8.5%, compared to the previous guidance of 5.0 – 7.0%. This adjustment follows a review of preliminary third-quarter 2025 financial results and the updated full year forecast.

The improved outlook was driven by strong operational execution across the two segments – projects and service business – supported by a stable macroeconomic environment.

All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged.

Nordex will release its full results for the third quarter 2025 on November 4, 2025.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact for inquiries:



Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

asiehler@nordex-online.com

