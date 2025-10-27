Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
27.10.2025 19:23:44
EQS-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
Nordex Group raises its outlook for Full Year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 figures
Inside Information according to Art. 17 MAR
The EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 7.5 – 8.5%, compared to the previous guidance of 5.0 – 7.0%. This adjustment follows a review of preliminary third-quarter 2025 financial results and the updated full year forecast.
The improved outlook was driven by strong operational execution across the two segments – projects and service business – supported by a stable macroeconomic environment.
All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged.
Nordex will release its full results for the third quarter 2025 on November 4, 2025.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact for inquiries:
Anja Siehler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2219358
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2219358 27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
29.10.25
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der MDAX mittags (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Nordex auf 32 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.25
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.11.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|26,30
|-1,13%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.