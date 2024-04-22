EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 /

22.04.2024 10:04:48

22.04.2024
Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024

In the period from 15 April 2024 to, and including, 19 April 2024, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 43,241 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 27 December 2023 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Shares (Number)     Average price (EUR)

15/04/2024                    100               191.1290 
16/04/2024                    100               187.1450 
17/04/2024                      93               188.1306 
18/04/2024                 4,943               186.6822 
19/04/2024               38,005               186.4047

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 2 January 2024 through, and including, 19 April 2024 amounts to 1,605,189 shares. The total costs incurred for the share buy-back amount to EUR  299,999,694.61; the above share purchases therefore complete the share buy-back programme.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG. 

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse AG (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
