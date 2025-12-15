BASF Aktie

BASF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 16:25:13

EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

15.12.2025 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 6th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – December 15, 2025 – In the period from December 8, 2025, until and including December 12, 2025, a number of 938,051 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue
12/08/2025 104,650 43.3934 XETA
12/08/2025 14,475 43.3795 TQEX
12/08/2025 68,063 43.3841 CEUX
12/08/2025 12,812 43.4185 AQEU
12/09/2025 113,315 43.1273 XETA
12/09/2025 22,029 43.0826 TQEX
12/09/2025 92,911 43.0879 CEUX
12/09/2025 19,802 43.0886 AQEU
12/10/2025 94,989 43.1719 XETA
12/10/2025 24,057 43.1291 TQEX
12/10/2025 96,441 43.1374 CEUX
12/10/2025 14,513 43.1364 AQEU
12/11/2025 52,349 43.8669 XETA
12/11/2025 9,968 43.8771 TQEX
12/11/2025 43,229 43.8851 CEUX
12/11/2025 4,448 43.9431 AQEU
12/12/2025 91,129 44.8898 XETA
12/12/2025 13,148 44.8727 TQEX
12/12/2025 36,796 44.8607 CEUX
12/12/2025 8,927 44.9317 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including December 12, 2025, amounts to a number of 6,481,675 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


15.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246044  15.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten