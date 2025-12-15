EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



15.12.2025 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 6th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – December 15, 2025 – In the period from December 8, 2025, until and including December 12, 2025, a number of 938,051 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 12/08/2025 104,650 43.3934 XETA 12/08/2025 14,475 43.3795 TQEX 12/08/2025 68,063 43.3841 CEUX 12/08/2025 12,812 43.4185 AQEU 12/09/2025 113,315 43.1273 XETA 12/09/2025 22,029 43.0826 TQEX 12/09/2025 92,911 43.0879 CEUX 12/09/2025 19,802 43.0886 AQEU 12/10/2025 94,989 43.1719 XETA 12/10/2025 24,057 43.1291 TQEX 12/10/2025 96,441 43.1374 CEUX 12/10/2025 14,513 43.1364 AQEU 12/11/2025 52,349 43.8669 XETA 12/11/2025 9,968 43.8771 TQEX 12/11/2025 43,229 43.8851 CEUX 12/11/2025 4,448 43.9431 AQEU 12/12/2025 91,129 44.8898 XETA 12/12/2025 13,148 44.8727 TQEX 12/12/2025 36,796 44.8607 CEUX 12/12/2025 8,927 44.9317 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including December 12, 2025, amounts to a number of 6,481,675 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com