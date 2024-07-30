30.07.2024 19:30:03

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Share Repurchases
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

30.07.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

----------------------

Share Repurchases

----------------------

30 July 2024

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is to commence two share buyback programmes to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. 

The purpose of the first share buyback programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company.

The maximum amount allocated to the first share buyback programme is around $1.75 billion for a period up to and including 25 October 2024.   

The purpose of the second share buyback programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company to offset dilution from the vesting of awards under employee share schemes.

The maximum amount allocated to the second share buyback programme is around $0.3 billion for a period up to and including 30 September 2024.  

Both share buyback programmes will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or Cboe (UK) and will be effected within certain pre-set parameters.

Any purchases of ordinary shares by the Company in relation to this announcement will be conducted in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting and any further approvals to repurchase shares as may be granted by its shareholders from time to time, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

 

Further enquiries:

 

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


30.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1957439  30.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957439&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

31.07.24 BP Buy UBS AG
30.07.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.07.24 BP Kaufen DZ BANK
30.07.24 BP Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,49 0,77% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen