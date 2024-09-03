03.09.2024 10:00:06

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Payment of dividends in sterling
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

03.09.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 September 2024

 

BP p.l.c.

Second quarter interim dividend for 2024

Payments of dividends in sterling

 

On 30 July 2024, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the second quarter of 2024 would be US$0.08 per ordinary share (US$0.48 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 20 September 2024 to shareholders on the share register on 9 August 2024. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2024 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

 

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 28 August and 30 August 2024 (£1 = US$1.32236). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 20 September 2024 will be:

 

6.0498 pence per share.

 

Details of the first quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options, visit bp.com/drip.

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 


03.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1980075  03.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1980075&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

03.09.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.24 BP Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 BP Buy UBS AG
30.07.24 BP Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 BP Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 4,96 -0,78% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart im Minus -- DAX dürfte mit herben Abschlägen eröffnen -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer - Nikkei bricht ein
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsstart am Mittwoch Verluste verbuchen. An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen