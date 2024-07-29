EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



29.07.2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 27

In the time period from 22 July 2024 until and including 26 July 2024, a number of 895,014 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 23 July 2024 3,189 36.3570 115,942.47 Xetra 24 July 2024 277,846 35.5018 9,864,033.12 Xetra 24 July 2024 113,396 35.5066 4,026,306.41 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 24 July 2024 22,712 35.4997 806,269.19 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 24 July 2024 21,825 35.4950 774,678.38 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 25 July 2024 285,256 34.8340 9,936,607.50 Xetra 25 July 2024 120,797 34.8325 4,207,661.50 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 25 July 2024 25,673 34.8329 894,265.04 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 25 July 2024 22,588 34.8355 786,864.27 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 26 July 2024 1,732 35.2000 60,966.40 Xetra

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 26 July 2024 amounts to 25,883,716 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 29 July 2024

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management