19.08.2024 13:13:52
EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 30
In the time period from 12 August 2024 until and including 16 August 2024, a number of 1,701,228 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 16 August 2024 amounts to 31,059,888 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023.
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 19 August 2024
Daimler Truck Holding AG
The Board of Management
|English
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|www.daimlertruck.com
1970687 19.08.2024 CET/CEST
